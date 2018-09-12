UPTET 2018: Online application process commences; apply at upbasiceduboard.gov.in
UPTET 2018 examination will be conducted on November 4th and the last date to apply for the exam is October 4th.
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board released the official notification for the UP Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 examination today, September 18th. The application process for the UPTET 2018 also began from today.
The notification was expected to be released on September 15th and the application process was supposed to start from September 18th but the process got delayed due to unknown reasons. Candidates who want to appear for the UPTET 2018 exam can register and apply at the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
The last date to register for the UPTET 2018 is October 4th, 2018 until 6:00 pm and the last date to pay the application fees is October 5th. Processed application forms will be available for print out until October 6th 6:00 pm. It is compulsory for candidates to take the print after paying the application fees for future reference. The exam would be conducted on November 4th and the result will be declared on November 20th.
Here is how to apply for UPTET 2018 Exam:
- Log in to the UP Basic Education Board’s official website.
- Click on the UPTET 2018 link on the home page.
- Click on the link to apply for the UPTET 2018 on Step 2.
- Fill the form and follow the instructions.
- Upload the picture and verify and details and submit the form.
- An OTP will be sent to the mobile number which needs to be verified to complete the step.
- A HDFC Payment Gateway link for payment will be generated through which the application fee needs to be paid.
- After the payment, visit the UPTET 2018 website and click on the link for printout of application (Step 5).
- Enter the details and print out the application form.
Candidates applying for UPTET 2018 can get more details on the application process and important instructions in this link. Details on the eligiblity criteria for UPTET 2018, exam pattern, syllabus and other general guidelines can be accessed on this page. The home page UPTET 2018 can be used to access any other information that the candidates might need to apply for UPTET.