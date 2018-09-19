The Redmi 6A is finally coming to Indian buyers, with Amazon.in listing the phone for a flash sale today at noon. The Redmi 6A India price is set at Rs.5,999 and the phone packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of on-board memory.

This will be the first flash sale of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A in India, which was launched on September 5th to much fanfare with the tag line “desh ka naya smartphone”, and it will also be available on the official Mi online store, mi.com.

However, there is likely to be a limited number of Redmi 6A phones up for grabs on Amazon India as well as at the Mi online store, so interested buyers will have to hurry to get their hands on one.

At launch, the company announced that the Redmi 6A would also be made available in a slightly punchier variant, one that features 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, and which is priced at Rs.6,999.

Check here for the full specs of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which was launched with the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro earlier this month.