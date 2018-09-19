The Education Research and Development Organisation (ERDO), Bihar, released, on September 17th, a recruitment notification for 13,634 vacancies. The application process has begun on the official website and the last date to apply for the ERDO Bihar positions is October 18th.

The vacancies in the Bihar educational organisation are the for the positions of Basic Education Teacher (BTT), Block Educating Controller (BEC), and District Education Controller (DEC). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, erdo.in.

The total number of vacancies for BTT is 13,222, for BEC is 383, and for DEC is 29. The vacancies are for seven districts in Bihar: Tirhut, Darbhanga, Kosi, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Magadh. The district-wise breakdown for each ERDO position based on district can be accessed at the official notification.

The minimum qualification for candidates applying for the BTT position is a Bachelor’s degree in any stream, with preference for candidates who have secured an degree in teaching. The position is only open for candidates who hold domicile in the district.

For BEC, candidates must have a degree in education and for DEC the candidate must have a Master’s degree, but 50% of positions are reserved for candidates with M.Ed, MA in Education, MPhil and PhD.

The 2018 ERDO recruitment process will involve a written test round and an interview round, the details of which will be announced in the near future. Candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs. 450 (Rs. 250 for SC/ST and Rs. 50 for PH) for BTT positions. The application fee for DEC and BEC positions is Rs. 600 (Rs. 400 for SC/ST and Rs. 50 for PH).

Here is how to apply for 2018 Bihar ERDO Recruitment

Click on this direct link to access the registration/payment page. Fill in the details and proceed to pay the application fees. After payment, click on this direct link to apply online for the desired position. Enter the registration details to access the application form. After the application process. candidates need to upload the scanned copies of their photograph and signature on this direct link. The application process is complete after this step. Candidates can click on this direct link to download the submitted application form.

Candidates can get more information about the application process at this link. The official website can be accessed at this link where candidates can get further links to all the important information including breakup of the vacancies, application link, information brochures among others.