The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the second exam of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) today, September 19th. Candidates who have registered to appear for the NIOS D.El.Ed exam can download their NIOS admit card from the official website, dled.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS will conduct the second D.El.Ed examination from September 25th to September 29th. The full timetable of the exam was released on September 10th and can be accessed at this link. The NIOS D.El.Ed. exam would be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NIOS D.El.Ed exam timetable Subject Date of Exam Time of Exam 501 (Elementary Education in India) September 25th, 2018 02:30pm to 05:30pm 502 (Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools) September 26th, 2018 02:30pm to 05:30pm 503 (Learning Languages at Elementary Level) September 27th, 2018 02:30pm to 05:30pm 504 (Learning Mathematics at Elementary Level) September 28th, 2018 02:30pm to 05:30pm 505 (Learning Environmental Studies at Primary Level September 29th, 2018 02:30pm to 05:30pm

Here is how to downlowd NIOS D.El.Ed admit card

Visit the NIOS D.El.Ed’s official website. Click on the link for Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Exam for D.El.Ed. Enter your Enrollment Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. Your NIOS hall ticket will be displayed and should be printed out.

The NIOS had, on August 31st, declared the results of first semester exam conducted in the month of April this year. The NIOS D.El.Ed course aim to improve training of the teachers and making learning more effective. The course is open to any person who is employed as a teacher in a government or private organisation.