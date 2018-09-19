Government launches e-Sahaj portal to grant security clearance to businesses

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has launched an online ‘e-Sahaj’ portal for the grant of Security Clearance.

Through the portal, applicants will be able to submit applications online and also view its status.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently streamlined the Security Clearance procedures and issued a fresh set of guidelines.

SEBI approves new KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors

SEBI has approved a revised framework for settlement of cases as well as new KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The proposal was to allow foreign investors to trade in commodity derivatives market (except for sensitive commodities), as well as a common application form for the registration of FPIs in the domestic markets.

INSV Tarini crew bestowed with Tenzing Norgay Award

The all-woman crew of the INSV Tarini, an Indian Navy sailboat, has bagged the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award.

The crew won the award for their feat of sailing across the world for eight months.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea and air.

The women Navy officers spent 194 days at sea as part of a mission under the Navika Sagar Parikrama project.

India signs Financing Loan Agreement with World Bank for UKWDP

The Indian government and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement for IBRD Credit of US$74 million for the Uttrakhand Workforce Development Project (UKWDP).

The aim is to improve the quality and relevance of training at priority Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The Project has a five-year grace period and a maturity of 17 years.

Bangladesh Cabinet clears deal with India for port use

Bangladesh’s Cabinet has approved a draft agreement with India to enable New Delhi to use the Chittagong and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from northeast India.

Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam has said that Nepal and Bhutan can be added to the agreement if they wish.

The agreement will be come into effect for a period of for five years, and there is the provision of automatic renewal for another five years.

The main objective of the proposed agreement is to strengthen existing cordial bilateral ties.

India first country in the world to develop document on Cooling Action Plan

India has become the first country in the world to develop a document on a plan to compbat global warming.

The draft India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) was released on World Ozone Day (September 16th).

The ICAP addresses cooling requirement across sectors and lists out actions that may help reduce the cooling demand.

The draft was prepared by the Ozone Cell of the MoEFC (the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change).

Germany launches world’s first hydrogen-powered train

Germany has rolled out the world’s first hydrogen-powered train.

Two hydrogen-powered trains built by French TGV-maker Alstom are now running on a 62-mile stretch (100km) in northern Germany.

The line covers the cities Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude, and was previously run using diesel trains.

Alstom plans to deliver another 14 of the zero-emissions trains to Lower Saxony state by 2021.

The Coradia iLint trains can run for about 600 miles (1,000km) on a single tank of hydrogen, similar to the range of diesel trains.

