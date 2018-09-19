Bajaj Auto is reportedly seriously mulling over a big upgrade to its flagship, the Dominar 400. The popular touring machine will soon get new upgraded USD forks, a larger radiator, enhanced top-end performance and much more, according to a report by Autocar India. These changes will reportedly be a substantial specs overhaul and not just cosmetic upgrades, in order to make it a more compelling offering in its class.

Reportedly, a spy image of the Bajaj Dominar 400 has surfaced, which hints at an upside down fork on the power cruiser. The Dominar will also apparently get a pseudo twin exhaust end-can along with a redesigned and larger-looking radiator, according to the report.

The bike borrows its 373.3cc engine from the Duke 390, but it is re-tuned to suit its cruising nature. Currently this single-cylinder engine produces 34.5hp and 35Nm of torque, and with the upcoming update, the Dominar 400 is expected to get a mild hike in its output figures.

Additionally, the updated 2019 Dominar, as it is being called, is expected to be offered with new colour schemes, too. However, the upgrade seems to be at the very least a few months away.

With the addition of the reported additional features, expect the Bajaj Dominar 400 to be priced at a premium of Rs 15,000-20,000 over the current model. In the safety department, it will be interesting to see whether Bajaj will offer dual-channel ABS or the single channel version to keep prices competitive.