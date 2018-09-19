Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released a notification stating the the hall tickets for the SCT PC (Civil or Equivalent) written examination hall tickets will be released on September 20th. All candidates who have registered to appear in the exam can download the hall tickets from the official webiste, tslprb.in, from 8 am on September 20th until 12 midnight on September 28th. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30th.

The candidates must download and print out the hall ticket and affix a passport-sized photograph at the designated place on the hall ticket without which the hall ticket is not valid. Candidates who are unable to download the hall tickets need to send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent positions on May 31st.

Here is how to download the TSLPRB SCT PC hall ticket:

Log in to the official TSLPRB website. Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket ’ in SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent section. Enter the mobile number and password and click on ‘Sign in’ The hall ticket will be accessible on the page and can be downloaded and printed out.

Recently, TSLPRB had declared the results of SCL Civil results for 1217 vacancies on September 17th. The pass percentage of the exam was 58.70%, while the pass percentage for ST candidates is 70.2%, SC 66.5%, OBC 55.79%, women 52.7%, Open category 42.39%, and ex-servicemen 61.69%.