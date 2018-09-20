Two new additions to the ‘Mi 8’ series smartphones were announced by Xiaomi in China today. The company launched the Mi 8 Youth Edition and Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition at an event in its home country. And, senior VP, Wang Xiang, has confirmed that the global variants of the two models will be launched as the Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro.

The Mi 8 Youth Edition (aka Mi 8 Lite) is clearly a toned-down version of the flagship Mi 8. It comes with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, downgraded rear camera setup, and comparatively a cheaper price tag.

These two devices will make their way around the world soon, and I can’t wait to see more global users enjoy the best features from the Mi 8 series through these two amazing smartphones! https://t.co/zZnKd1V5Sg — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) September 19, 2018

The Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition (aka Mi 8 Pro) gets a top-of-the-order Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Notably, there is a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time from Xiaomi.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition is available for purchase in three RAM and storage options. While the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,399 Yuan, the 6GB+64GB model will cost 1,699 Yuan, and the top-end model, which packs 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, is priced at 1,999 Yuan. Each model will be available in three gradient colour options: Aurora Blue, Sunset Gold, and Midnight Black.

The Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, meanwhile, is being offered in two variants. The price for the base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is set at 3,199 Yuan, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at 3,599 Yuan.

Both new Mi 8 smartphones will be available for pre-orders starting today. And whereas the Youth Edition will go on sale on September 25th, the Screen Fingerprint Edition will be made available from September 21st.

Mi 8 Youth Edition specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. In terms of camera, it gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with AI capabilities.

The phone comes with Face Unlock and there is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. It packs a 3,350mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition sports an in-display fingerprint sensor like that on the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. It features a 6.21-inch full HD+ AMOLED 18:9 display with a notch. In the camera department, it gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with dual-LED flash.

The front camera is a 20-megapixel shooter with real-time AI portraits. The phone also boasts IR Face unlock, along with new in-display pressure-sensitive fingerprint sensor. It supports NFC and USB Type-C charging for its 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.