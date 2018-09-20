The RRB Chandigarh regional website, as well as the RRB Group D exam candidate login page, has an update regarding the 2018 RRB notification for those taking the Group D exam. The RRB notification for the remaining candidates who are appearing for the Group D Level 1 exams will be released on September 30th.

Candidates taking the RRB Group D Level 1 exam who have not got entire exam details, such as exam date and exam city, will have to wait until September 30th to find out the status.

The RRB Chandigarh update says: “Exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till 16th October 2018 shall be live on 30.09.2018 (Level-1 posts)”.

The scrolling text on the candidate login page for the RRB Group D Level 1 exam 2018 is as follows: Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018. For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 30.09.2018 onwards.

The RRB Group D admit card for the remaining exams will continue to be released four days prior to the exam date, as the RRB is doing currently.

The RRB Group D Level 1 exam began on September 17th, and will run until October 16th. Make sure that you know exactly what is allowed and what is banned from the exam before entering the exam centre. Click here for full information on dos and don’ts for the RRB exam.