Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit card for the PRT recruitment exam 2018. The candidates who have applied for the exam and who are scheduled for the below-mentioned dates can download the admit card from the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. The admit card have been released for candidates whose exams are scheduled for September 30th, October 13th, October 14th, and October 28th.

DSSSB is conducting the PRT exam for the recruitment of 4336 teacher vacancies spread across variouso Delhi Municipal Schools. The notification for the recruitment drive was released on June 26th and application process was conducted in the month of July. The board has been conducting exams through the months of August, September, and will continue through the month of October.

Here is how to download the DSSSB PRT Exam admit card: