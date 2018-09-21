State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the 2018 Main examination result for the role of Junior Associates (JA) or Clerk today, September 21st. The SBI had released a notice a few days ago that it will be declaring the result before September 22nd. All candidates who have appeared for the SBI 2018 JA Main examination can check the SBI’s Career page, sbi.co.in/careers to check the result. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be joining their role in December.

SBI had conducted the JA or Clerk Main examination on August 5th and the result was expected around second week of September but the result was delayed due to unknown reasons. The SBI JA preliminary exam was held on July 23rd, 24th, and 30th and the result was released on July 24th.

Here is how to check the SBI JA 2018 Main Exam result:

Log in to the SBI Careers official website. Hover over the ‘Join SBI’ tab and click on ‘Current Openings’. Click on the ad for Recruitment of Junior Associate and click on the link for the JA Clerk Main results. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the PDF document. The roll number of all the successful candidates will be displayed.



SBI conducted the 2018 Clerk or JA recruitment drive to fill around 8000 vacancies. The notification was released in the month of January 2018 and the application process was conducted through the months of January and February. Provisionally selected candidates will be notified separately through SMS.