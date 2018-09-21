Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Fill in the blanks with appropriate options.

Mobile operators are allowed to _______ network infrastructure like cellphone towers, which has _______ them reduce cost, but not air waves.

(A) sharing, helping

(B) shared, helped

(C) share, helped

(D) collect, help

(E) collect, helped

Ans: C

2. Choose the alternative against the bolded section, which will improve the sentence.

Traders and Mandi Market Committees are not threatening by the Government’s move to override the APMC laws.

(A) scared

(B) afraid

(C) over-powered

(D) threatened

(E) No correction required

Ans: D

3. Find out whether there is any grammatical or idiomatic error in the sentence.

Earlier this year (1)/ some foreign nationals (2)/ was caught (3)/ bringing in drugs in shoe cavity. (4)/ No Error (5).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) 5

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

4. A Vessel contains 60 litres of milk. 6 litres of milk is taken out and 6 litres of water is added to the vessel. Again 6 litres from the vessel is withdrawn and 6 litres of water is added to the vessel. The ratio of milk and water in the resulting mixture in the vessel is:

(A) 81:19

(B) 71:29

(C) 61:39

(D) 61:29

(E) None of these

Ans: A

5. Simple interest on a certain sum at a certain rate for 2 years in Rs.160 and compound interest on the same sum at the same rate and for the same period is Rs.170. The rate of interest per annum is:

(A) 12%

(B) 12.5%

(C) 8%

(D) 9%

(E) None of these

Ans: B

6. The cost price of 8 chairs in same as that of 5 tables. The total cost of 6 chairs and 2 tables is Rs.3,680. Find the cost of 6 tables.

(A) Rs. 3840

(B) Rs. 3850

(C) Rs. 3860

(D) Rs. 3845

(E) None of the rest

Ans: A

7. 11/51 of 13/15 of 17/19 of ? = 286/3

(A) 560

(B) 570

(C) 580

(D) 590

(E) None of the rest

Ans: B

Logical reasoning

8. A and B are husband and wife. C is son of B. D is son of C. C is married to P. P is mother of M. R is daughter of M. M is mother of T. Who among the following is the grand-daughter of C?

(A) R

(B) T

(C) D

(D) M

(E) None of the others

Ans: A

9. Among five persons – M, N, O, P and Q – each having different height, N is taller than O but shorter than M. Q is taller than only P. The second tallest person is 165 cm tall, while the second shortest in 155 cm tall. Who among the following is shorter than N but taller than Q?

(A) P

(B) M or O

(C) M

(D) O

(E) None of these

Ans: D

10. M, V, K, D, T, J and R are seven friends studying in different classes – IIIrd, IVth, Vth, VIth, VIIth, VIIIth, and IXth standards. Each of them has different favourite colours yellow, blue, red, white, black, green and violet. J likes red and studies in class Vth, R likes violet and studies in Class IIIrd. M studies in class VIIIth and does not like either green or yellow. K likes white and does not study either in VIIth or in IVth. D studies in VIth and likes black. T does not study in IVth. V does not like green. In which standard does K study?

(A) IIIrd

(B) Vth

(C) IVth

(D) VIIth

(E) None of the others