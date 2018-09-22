Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the process of Group C ALP/Technician selection and revision of vacancy process on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the first stage of Group C RRB exam which was conducted from August 11th to September 4th are supposed to choose or revise the vacancies and lock it before October 1st. This process is compulsory for all the candidates to be eligible to appear for the second stage of the recruitment.

The notification of this process was released on Friday, September 21st, along with the information about the increase in the number of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician vacancies from 26,505 to 64,371. The process of selection and locking of specific vacancies by the candidates was supposed to be processed after the stage 1 result, but the board has now decided to conduct this process before the result.

Candidates can go through the revised vacancy list based on which they can select/revise the positions for which they want to apply. Candidates who are eligible for more than one position can apply for multiple positions as before and also revise the number of positions they want to apply from the time of registration.

The candidates have to also choose the exam/trade they want to appear in the second stage of the exam. RRB has decided to make maths and physics availabe as an exam trade over and above the relevant trades mentioned in the original notification.

Here is how to select/revise the Group C RRB 2018 vacancies:

Click on the direct link to access the instruction and registration page. Go through the instructions on the page carefully and vacancy details in this link and click on both the disclaimers, and click on ‘Login’. Enter the Registration ID, Date of Birth, and security code and click on ‘Login’. Follow the instructions carefully to complete the selection/revision process.

Candidates can access the summary of vacancies in this link and RRB-wise vacancies in this link. The candidates are instructed to complete this process without fail on or before October 1st to be eligible to appear for the second stage of the Group C exam. Complete details regarding the modification of the trade, changes in the choices, refund policy among others can be found in the original notification.

The RRB had conducted the first stage of exam for the Group C recruitment from August 9th to September 4th in 11 sittings. According to the revised vacancies, the number of vacancies for ALP now is 27,795 and the number of vacancies for Technicians is 36,576.