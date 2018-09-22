India’s biggest cyclotron facility, Cyclone-30, becomes operational

Cyclone-30, the biggest cyclotron in India, has become operational in Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Kolkata.

Cyclotrons are used to produce radioisotopes for use in cancer care.

The facility will provide for affordable radio isotopes and related radiopharmaceuticals for the entire country.

Saudi Arabia to be third strategic partner in CPEC

Pakistan has invited Saudi Arabia to be the third partner in the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC is the flagship project of the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

IRDAI raises minimum driver insurance cover to 15 lakh rupees

The IRDAI has raised the minimum insurance cover, or capital sum insured (CSI), for owner-drivers to Rs. 15 lakh.

The premium that has been set is Rs. 750 per annum.

The aim is to provide relief to road accident victims.

Currently, the CSI is Rs. 1 lakh for two-wheelers and Rs. 2 lakh for private cars and commercial vehicles.

There is also the option of a higher cover than Rs. 15 lakh, on payment of additional premium.

Yes Bank given Rs.38 crore GST fine

Yes Bank has reportedly been asked to pay Rs. 38 crore in fines to the GST department.

Allegedly, the reason is violations in domestic remittances.

The issue surrounds remittances or payments made by migrants from urban areas to their homes in rural areas.

Anushka Sharma receives Smita Patil award

Anushka Sharma has received the Smita Patil award for best actor.

The Bollywood actor received the award at the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.