Smart watches are slowly becoming much more than just a fitness band. Samsung India now has jumped the bandwagon with the new Galaxy Watch with analog design. The South Korean technology company is offering new watch in three variants – Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold. Notably the battery is equipped to ‘last days on a single charge’, Samsung claims. Moreover, it offers additional functions like stress and sleep monitoring capabilities. Apple had launched their FDA-certified smart watch that featured ECG capability recently.

“The Galaxy Watch extends our smartwatch tradition of blending timeless design with revolutionary technology. It is the perfect fashion accessory that can change completely to go with your look. And beneath its refined exterior, Galaxy Watch is a beast of a device, with features that keep up with a wide variety of activities & lifestyles. Put simply, Galaxy Watch is a testament to our single minded aim of meaningful innovation. That is why it leads the industry with a jaw dropping battery back-up that can last days on a single charge, delivering an uninterrupted & seamless experience that changes your lives,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.

Galaxy Watch comes in two variants – a 46-mm case in silver with a contrasting matt black bezel and a 42-mm option in full body midnight black and rose gold. Users can opt to customize Galaxy Watch with a range of watch faces and straps that can be purchased at any regular watch store. Moreover, it gets ‘Always On Display’, for the first time, alongside offering a traditional look and feel. Samsung adds that the Galaxy Watch has a certified military-level durability with Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

Apart from the design element, the watch is capable of performing host of ‘smart’ duties with addition of 21 new indoor exercises and tracking a total of 39 workouts. However, the standout feature has to be the new stress management tracker, which automatically detects high levels of stress and offers breathing exercises as solutions, company claims. Also the new advanced sleep tracker monitors all levels of sleep, including the REM cycles to help users adjust sleeping habits.

Now coming to the pricing details, the Galaxy Watch range will be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 46-mm version and Rs. 24,990 for the 42-mm version.