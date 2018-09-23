SCERT has released the B.Ed provisional selection list and cut-off marks for Science, Arts, and Telugu subjects. The Council also released the cut-off marks for all the B.Ed courses, i.e. Odia (Hons), English (Hons), Other Arts, PMC, and Other Science subjects. It has also started the choice locking process for the B.Ed. courses.

Candidates can visit the SCERT Odisha’s official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in, to access the provisional selection list and cut-off marks for the B.Ed course. Candidates can also lock their choices for the B.Ed courses on the website.

The website states that the SCERT 2018 D.El.Ed provisional selection list and options for choice locking for the remaining subjects will be available soon. Meanwhile, intimation letter for and allotment letter for D.El.Ed Olchiki has been published and can be downloaded from the website. Intimation letter for D.El.Ed (Christian Community, Telugu), B.Ed.(Telugu), B.Ed.(Kandhamal), B.H.Ed., B.P.Ed are available on the website and can be downloaded.

Candidates can access provisional merit list, cut-off marks, and the final selection for all the subjects in this link. The page is updated as and when details of more subjects are available and candidates are advised to keep a track of the page. Candidates can log-in to the student log-in section to access the choice locking facility and to download the allotment/intimation letter.

SAMS Odisha had released the SCERT 2018 result and merit list on September 6th. The SCERT Odisha is conducting the admission process for 84 institutions and more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for various teacher training courses in the state.