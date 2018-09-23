Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 2018 10th class supplementary results today, September 23rd. The board had declared the 12th supplementary results on September 20th. The board was supposed to declare both the results together but the 10th results got delayed due to unknown reasons. All students who have appeared for the 12th supplementary exam can check the result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board conducts supplementary exam for both the classes for students who have failed in the main exam in one or two subjects. The 2018 RBSE supplementary exams for 10th and 12th classes were conducted in the months of July and August.

Here is how to check 2018 BSER 10th and 12th supplementary exam:

Visit the Rajasthan Board’s official result website. Click on the link for the 10th supplementary exam result. Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

According to a report in Indian Express, students can also access the result via text message. Students can follow this process to get the result via SMS.

For RBSE 10th supplementary result 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

The board had declared the 10th class results on June 11th with 80.13% of regular students clearing the examination. The 12th Arts board exam result was declared on June 1st and Science and Commerce stream results on May 23rd. The overall pass percentage for 12th board exam was 87.78%.