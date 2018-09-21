Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the 2018 12th class supplementary results on September 20th. The board was supposed to declare the 10th class results, too, with it but the board has not revealed any details about the 10th result date. All students who have appeared for the 12th supplementary exam can check the result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board conducts supplementary exam for students who have failed in the board exam of class 10th and 12th in one or two subjects. The 2018 RBSE supplementary exams for both the classes were conducted in the months of July and August.

Here is how to check 2018 BSER 10th and 12th supplementary exam:

Visit the Rajasthan Board’s official result website. Click on the link for the 12th supplementary exam result. Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

A previous report from Indian Express also states that the result will be available via text message. Students can follow this process to get the result via SMS.

For RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

RBSE had declared the 12th Arts stream result on June 1st and Science and Commerce stream results on May 23rd. The overall pass percentage for 12th board exam was 87.78%. The board had declared the 10th class results in June 11th with 80.13% of regular students clearing the examination.