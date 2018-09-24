ICAR has released the second allotment result for UG and JRF/SRF courses for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 result on Sunday, September 23rd. All candidates who have registered to participated in the ICAR AIEEA 2018 UG and JRF/SRF counselling can check the result at icarexam.net.

The last date to report for the candidates who are featured on the second allotment round is September 28th. ICAR is also conducting the counselling for the PG courses simultaneously, the registration process for which is underway and September 24th is the last day for registration. The first allotment result for the PG courses will be declared on September 26th.

Here is how to check the ICAR AIEEA 2018 allotment result:

Log in to the ICAR AIEEA 2018 official website. Click on the Applicant Login button. Enter the log-in credentials. The allotment letter, if issued, will be displayed on the page which needs to be downloaded for admission purpose.

ICAR had conducted the AIEEA 2018 exam in June initially which was cancelled due to unknown reasons. The exam was conducted again on August 18th and 19th and the result was declared on September 8th. The first allotment result for UG/JRF courses was declared on September 15th and the candidates had to show up at the institute on or before September 20th.