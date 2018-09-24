The 2018 iteration of Maruti Suzuki’s popular Swift model has received its first special edition version in the country as the festive season offering. The Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition has been launched and is priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered exclusively on the base LXi and LDi variants. Notably, the special edition version comes with new features for the base trim of the hatchback at no extra cost. This comes right on the heels of recent special edition launch of Ignis from the company this festive season.

New features on the Swift Limited Edition include singe-DIN Blue Bluetooth stereo with two speakers and black painted wheel covers. In addition, the Swift L trim gets front power windows, ABS, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors as part of standard kit. There are no mechanical changes to the model and comes with the same engines.

Power on the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes from the 1.2-litre petrol motor tuned for 82 bhp and 1.3-litre diesel that churns out 74 bhp. The base trim is only offered with a 5-speed manual while the automatic transmission unit is available on the mid-level V and range-topping Z trims.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift remains one of the top-selling cars for the automaker and one of the top three cars to be sold in the country, behind the Alto and Dzire. The company averages about 19,000 units of the Swift every month, according to a report by NDTV Car and Bike. With the new limited edition version, the company seeks to see a jump in those numbers.