Following a minor delay owing to unexpected rains, Motorola today unveiled their first Android One device, Motorola One Power, in India. Notably today the brand celebrates its 90th anniversary. During the event, Motorola also pledged to make products for India, in India. This comes as no surprise when several global players like Honor, Xiaomi and others have been focusing on India as well.

About the device itself, the Motorola One Power will be among the first devices to get Android 9 Pie. The company claims that this smartphone has a “precision-crafted metal design” and a fingerprint sensor at the back with the Motorola logo placed on the sensor. The Motorola One Power will support Netflix in HD as it supports the Widevine L1 DRM.

While registrations for purchases begin today, the Motorola One Power will go on sale on October 5th. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs. 15,999 offered with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage only.

The Motorola One Power was first launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin, and the stand-out features of the devices include a promised six hours of power with 15 minutes’ of charging courtesy the 15W turbocharger. In terms of processor, the Motorola One Power runs a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 chipset. Also, it is equipped with one of the largest batteries in this category of devices.

Motorola One Power specifications

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and an Adreno 509 GPU bundled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, Motorola One Power is being offered only in one variant. It has a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 screen to body ratio. In term of camera, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a secondary 5-megapixel rear camera, with a 12-megapixel sensor on the front.

Since this smartphone is a part of the Android One program, it doesn’t include all of the Motorola customizations from the software point of view. Motorola has included just the top three customizations, which includes the double twist gesture to fire up the camera. The Motorola One Power has a splash-proof coating and ships with a case.