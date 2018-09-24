PM Modi launches world’s largest healthcare scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the health assurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The scheme provides families with health assurance of five lakh rupees each year.

The number of beneficiaries under this scheme is roughly equal to the population of the entire European Union, or the combine population of America, Canada and Mexico.

The world’s largest government-funded healthcare program targets more than 50 crore beneficiaries.

Ayushman Bharat will cover 1,300 illnesses, including serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

Private hospitals will be part of the scheme too.

BSNL signs deal with Softbank, NTT to roll out 5G network

BSNL has made an agreement with Japan’s Softbank and NTT Communications to roll out 5G and internet of things (IoT) technology in India.

Under the agreement, BSNL is looking at solutions specially for smart cities.

BSNL has also signed an agreement with Nokia and Cisco to develop a 5G ecosystem.

PM Modi inaugurates new airport in Jharsuguda, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a new airport in Jharsuguda, which is also known as the powerhouse of Odisha.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the UDAN flight on Jharsuguda-Raipur sector.

The Jharsuguda airport will provide necessary connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi under RCS UDAN.

India successfully tests interceptor defence system Prithvi Defence Vehicle

India successfully conducted an interceptor missile test off the Odisha coast.

The interceptor missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

The two-layer ballistic missile defence system, the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) mission, engages targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 kilometres.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wins presidential elections in Maldives

Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the Maldives’ presidential election.

This was a surprise defeat for President Abdulla Yameen.

Solih secured 58.3% of the popular vote.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.