PM Modi launches world’s largest healthcare scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the health assurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana at Ranchi, Jharkhand.
  • The scheme provides families with health assurance of five lakh rupees each year.
  • The number of beneficiaries under this scheme is roughly equal to the population of the entire European Union, or the combine population of America, Canada and Mexico.
  • The world’s largest government-funded healthcare program targets more than 50 crore beneficiaries.
  • Ayushman Bharat will cover 1,300 illnesses, including serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.
  • Private hospitals will be part of the scheme too.

BSNL signs deal with Softbank, NTT to roll out 5G network

  • BSNL has made an agreement with Japan’s Softbank and NTT Communications to roll out 5G and internet of things (IoT) technology in India.
  • Under the agreement, BSNL is looking at solutions specially for smart cities.
  • BSNL has also signed an agreement with Nokia and Cisco to develop a 5G ecosystem.

PM Modi inaugurates new airport in Jharsuguda, Odisha

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a new airport in Jharsuguda, which is also known as the powerhouse of Odisha.
  • The Prime Minister also flagged off the UDAN flight on Jharsuguda-Raipur sector.
  • The Jharsuguda airport will provide necessary connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi under RCS UDAN.

India successfully tests interceptor defence system Prithvi Defence Vehicle

  • India successfully conducted an interceptor missile test off the Odisha coast.
  • The interceptor missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).
  • The two-layer ballistic missile defence system, the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) mission, engages targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 kilometres.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wins presidential elections in Maldives

  • Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the Maldives’ presidential election.
  • This was a surprise defeat for President Abdulla Yameen.
  • Solih secured 58.3% of the popular vote.

