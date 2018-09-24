Nokia’s budget offering, the Nokia 5.1 Plus, was unveiled about a month ago and the Finnish company has finally announced the price details for the handset. Nokia has priced the 5.1 Plus in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage model. Key features of the handset include the 5.86-inch HD+, dual rear cameras, and stock Android 8.1 Oreo software.

The new smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart and the Nokia online store in India. Nokia 5.1 Plus pre-orders are now open and the smartphone goes on sale on Monday, October 1st. It will be available in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colour options.

The Flipkart landing page, which is currently up and running, highlights the key features of the phone. Nokia is marketing the device as a gaming-friendly phone emphasizing the AI-enabled P60 processor on board. Nokia also used the hashtag ‘game on’ on their official twitter page, confirming the launch today.

Designed to amaze, engineered to perform. With its 19:9 notch display and 5.86 HD+ display, Nokia 5.1 Plus is a phone you can #GameOn. Check it out at https://t.co/ddhlksGbkW: https://t.co/BHdJKJC6uF or Flipkart: https://t.co/aSPB1KabCs pic.twitter.com/JBmTHtl65v — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 22, 2018

NDTV Gadgets in their report quoted Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head - India, HMD Global, saying, “With Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance, that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination.”

Nokia 5.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The rear setup is accompanied by an LED-flash module. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera which is 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus storage is expandable via microSD card up to 400GB. Additionally it sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel and is powered by a 3,060mAh battery.