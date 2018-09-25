Supreme Court constitutes committee to look into jail reforms

The Supreme Court of India has constituted a three-member committee to look into jail reforms across the country and suggest measures to deal with them.

The committee is headed by former SC judge Justice Amitava Roy.

The panel will look into the various issues that the country is facing, such as over-crowding in prisons.

The committee will also look into various issues concerning women prisoners.

AP, Odisha, MP win award for Ease of Living Index

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded best performing States at the National Dissemination Workshop on Ease of Living Index, 2018.

Andhra Pradesh has topped the charts in the Ease of Living Index, and was followed by Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The Ease of Living Index is a transformative initiative of the Ministry to help the cities assess their liveability vis-à-vis national and global benchmarks.

The Ease of Living Index aims to encourage cities to move towards an ‘outcome-based’ approach to urban planning and management.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates centenary celebrations of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) in New Delhi.

DBHPS is national organisation that aims to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi speaking population in South India.

The president has said that every Indian should try to learn an Indian language other than his or her own mother tongue.

The DBHPS has already developed a network of approximately 20,000 Hindi campaigners.

India, Nepal agree to use satellite images in boundary survey work

India and Nepal have agreed to explore the possibility of using high-resolution satellite images in boundary survey work.

Both sides also agreed to continue mapping the no-man’s land encroachment and cross-border occupation.

These decisions were taken during the 5th meeting of Nepal-India Boundary Working Group (BWG) in Kathmandu.

Nepal to become first country to double its tiger population

Nepal is set to become the first country in the world to double its tiger population.

The nation is part of the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) ‘Tx2’ programme, which aims to double the number of tigers all over the world.

Nepal has announced that there are now an estimated 235 wild tigers in the country, nearly double the number in 2009 (121 tigers).

