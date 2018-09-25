An upgraded variant of the Huawei Nova 3i with bumped up RAM and storage option has been unveiled in China. The newest variant of the Huawei Nova 3i gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage, and pricing has been revealed too.

It must be noted that the Nova 3i was already available in the company’s home market in two variants, one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Apart from that, the new Huawei Nova 3i variant has the same features as the other two variants. The smartphone was also launched for the Indian market, but only in the 4GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage model.

A Weibo post by the verified Huawei account suggests that the price of the new Huawei Nova 3i variant will be set at CNY 2,399. Additionally, the Huawei Nova 3i also gets a new colour: Acacia Red. Other colour options include Black, Purple, and White.

Larger RAM and storage is definitely good news for users; however, it will be interesting to see whether the Chinese phone maker launches the model for India. The phone was launched in July in India boasting a dual camera setup at both ends.

Huawei Nova 3i specifications

As for specifications, the Huawei Nova 3i is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 128GB/64GB of in-built storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card by up to 256GB.

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the front of the handset has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. Ans, there is a 3,340mAh battery behind the hood.