Up to now, Toyota has been wary of allowing third-party applications in their vehicles. But that is set to change as the Japanese car maker has reportedly entered into an agreement with Google to bring Android Auto to their vehicles.

What this will mean is that Android Auto devices will be able to connect directly with Toyota cars. Previously, platforms could only connect with Toyota vehicles using SmartDeviceLink, a telematics system developed by Ford Motor Co. that controls how Android Auto and CarPlay look on the dash and limits their access to car data.

It was only in January that the Japanese company announced compatibility with Apple Inc.’s CarPlay. Tech2, citing sources, speculated that Toyota had earlier raised questions about the amount and kind of information that Google’s systems will collect for Android Auto to work in its vehicles, and that was the reason reported on why they resisted the idea.

A report by Bloomberg also confirmed the same, citing a spokesperson from the auto manufacturer saying that the company acknowledged the fact that there is a demand for Android Auto and that the decision to collaborate would be a fruitful venture. However, there is no information about which Toyota car will first run Android Auto. The 2019 Avalon will be the first from the stables of Toyota to get Apple’s in-car infotainment service compatibility.

Additionally, this move is expected to help Google further its Android Auto ambitions, along with its already existing collaborations with Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.