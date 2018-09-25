Microsoft Office 2019, the next generation of Microsoft’s work productivity suite, has been announced for Windows and Mac. Office 2019 is the next on-premises version of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project, Visio, Access, and Publisher. The cloud-connected version of Office is called Office 365 ProPlus. However, it is non-cloud users that Microsoft is targeting with Office 2019. It provides a set of valuable enhancements for customers who can’t be cloud-connected or receive regular updates.

Notably, Microsoft Office 2019 is a one-time release and won’t receive future feature updates, the Redmond based company has said. However, new additions to Office 365 ProPlus will be done on a monthly basis, which will include innovations in collaboration, artificial intelligence (AI), security, and more.

Microsoft, in their news blog, claimed that Office 2019 delivers features across apps to help users create amazing content quicker. About what’s new in the latest iteration, PowerPoint 2019 gets new features like Morph and Zoom. And inking features across the apps in Windows – such as the roaming pencil case, pressure sensitivity, and tilt effects – allow users to naturally create documents.

Word 2019 and Outlook 2019 get learning Tools, including Read Aloud and Text Spacing, making it easier to engage with your content. Focus Mode blocks out distractions. And Focused Inbox moves less important emails out of the way. Lastly, Excel 2019 adds data analysis features, including new formulas and charts and enhancements to PowerPivot.

Additionally, the 2019 release of Office products also includes updates to Microsoft’s servers. Microsoft says that in coming weeks they will release Exchange Server 2019, Skype for Business Server 2019, SharePoint Server 2019, and Project Server 2019. Commercial volume licence customers are able to access Office 2019 from today; the software will roll out to all consumers over the next few weeks.