Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the scores for all the candidates who had appeared in the 2018 preliminary exam for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII Office Assistants today, September 25th. All the candidates can check their scores at the official IBPS’s website, ibps.in. The results for the exam was declared on September 14th.

IBPS had released the notification for 10,190 vacancies on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of officer scale I, II, III, and office assistant. A total number of 5,549 vacancies were for Officer Assistants. IBPS had conducted the preliminary exams for Office Assistants on August 19th, 25th, and September 1st.

Here is how to check the IBPS 2018 Officer Assistant prelim exam scores:

1. Log in to the IBPS’s official website.

2. Click on the sliding ticker link for IBPS Office Assistant preliminary exam score on the home page.

3. Click on the link to check the Officer Scale I scores.

3. Enter the registration number and password/date of birth and click on ‘Login’.

4. The IBPS Officer Scale I scores will be displayed which can be printed out.

The preliminary examination was conducted for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. The Main exam Office Assistant is scheduled for October 7th and exams for Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted together on September 30th.