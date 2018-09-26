Vivo has taken the reverse route with the launch of the Vivo V11 in India. The Chinese brand had earlier launched the Vivo V11 Pro at an event that was graced by celebrity brand ambassador Aamir Khan. And now the company has launched the Vivo V11 that integrates a waterdrop notch similar to its elder sibling, but misses out on the in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a standard rear fingerprint scanner instead.

Key highlights of the Vivo V11 include a vertical dual camera setup, a large full-HD+ display, and a MediaTek Helio P60 processor supported by equally powerful battery.

Vivo V11 India price, release date

Priced at Rs. 22,990, the Vivo V11 will be available on the Vivo e-Store, Flipkart and select offline stores starting on Thursday, September 27th. It is currently being offered in Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black colour options.

The V11 is definitely a lower-end version of the Pro model, as it does not get the Snapdragon 660 AIE. However, it has been priced accordingly and will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A7, Moto G6 Plus, Poco F1, and Oppo F9 Pro.

Vivo V11 specs

The dual-SIM Vivo V11 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s Jovi AI Engine. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is pegged at 64GB, which is further expandable via microSD card slot by up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 bears a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor that comes with AI-based features. Some listed features include backlight HDR, low-light mode, scene recognition mode, AI face shaping technology, and AI portrait-framing features. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery with 18W quick-charging support.