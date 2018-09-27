It’s only a few days left until registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 close. The last date for submitting online applications was extended until October 1st, and candidates applying have until then to pay the application fee. Interested candidates must apply online at gate.iitm.ac.in.

The GATE 2019 admit card will be released online on January 4th, 2019, and candidates must download and print out their GATE admit cards or hall tickets when they are made available. The GATE 2019 exam will be held over two weekends in two sessions, forenoon and afternoon, on February 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th.

The GATE 2019 results will be declared online at the official application portal on March 16th, 2019. For the full brochure of the GATE 2019 exam, click on this direct link.

The GATE 2019 exam will be conducted by IIT Madras. Those who apply after September 21st will have to pay a higher application fee, which is Rs.1,250 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, and Rs.2,000 for all other candidates.