Xiaomi’s Smarter Living Event will be hosted in Bengaluru today. The Chinese company seems to be keen on venturing into the growing smart products market. It has so far teased the launch of numerous products for the event.

What we gather so far is that Xiaomi will unveil the Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV model, a smart camera, and perhaps an air purifier at this much anticipated Smarter Living event. The event itself is scheduled to start at 12 (noon) today.

And, as always is the case with most product launches, Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event will as well be live-streamed online. Interested individuals can head to the official site to watch Xiaomi Smarter Living event online. There’s also a direct YouTube link, which was shared by the company on their Twitter page.

#SmarterLiving launching today at 12 noon! Join us for the livestream here - https://t.co/V0wt1HGt8F. RT if you're excited. pic.twitter.com/Up16AuzJb4 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 27, 2018

Apart from that, the Mi Band 3 has already been confirmed to launch as an Amazon exclusive in India. The teaser on the e-tailer’s website is up; it shows a ‘Coming Soon’ banner and provides a Notify Me button for interested users.

To recall, the Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display, which is substantially larger than the Mi Band 2’s 0.42-inch OLED panel. The Mi Band 3 is expected to feature a heart-rate sensor as well as a triaxial acceleration sensor.

As published in our earlier report, some other smart home products were also teased by Xiaomi. The heart icon likely refers to the heart rate monitoring capabilities on the Mi Band 3; the eye icon possibly hints at the 360-degree capture of the Mi Home smart camera; and the popcorn icon seems to suggests a smart TV launch.

And there is also a what looks like an air icon, which could mean the launch of the Mi Air Purifier. Lastly, a location icon was also teased; however, the functionality associated with it remains ambiguous.