IAF successfully test fires BVR air-to-air missile Astra

The Indian Air Force successfully test fired the indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) named Astra.

The test was carried out from a Su-30 aircraft at the Air Force Station, Kalaikunda.

Astra is the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than twenty developmental trials.

PM Modi receives UN’s highest environmental honour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the UN’s highest environmental honour, the Champions of the Earth Award.

The honour was also given to five other individuals and organisations.

PM Modi received the award for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022.

Cabinet approves National Digital Communications Policy

The cabinet has approved a new telecom policy named National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018.

The policy focuses on increasing high-speed broadband penetration, through the use of modern technologies such as 5G and optical fibres across the country.

The policy aims to attract USD 100 billion investment and create 4 million jobs in the sector by 2022.

Mukesh Ambani tops Barclays Hurun Rich List for 7th time in a row

Mukesh Ambani has topped the ‘Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018’ for the seventh consecutive year.

Mukesh Ambani has a total estimated net worth of Rs.371,000 crore.

