Public sector exam & job notifications: October 2018
Stay on top of all the important exam application and notifications dates for October 2018 for UPSC, SSC, IBPS and other important public sector exams.
To help you keep tabs on all the important notifications, we’ve created an event calendar for October 2018. It has all the important dates you’ll need when giving UPSC, SSC, banking and other public sector exams. Know about the dates of expected notifications, the last dates to submit online applications, the dates of the exams, and more. We even have result dates wherever possible.
October 2018 exams & jobs event calendar
|Examination
|Date of notification
|Last date to apply
|Exam date
|JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt
|NA
|October 1st, 2018
| January 6th to 20th, 2019
(Results on January 31st, 2019)
|UGC NET December 2018
|NA
|October 1st, 2018
| December 19th to 23rd, 2018
(Results on January 10th, 2019)
|UPSC S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 12th, 2018
|October 5th, 2018
|December 5th, 2018
|IBPS CRP RRB VII - Main (Office Assistant)
|June 7th, 2018
|July 2nd, 2018
|October 7th, 2018
|IBPS IBPS PO 2018 Preliminary
|January 16th, 2018
|(Admit card released on September 28th, 2018)
|October 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st, 2018
|JIPMER PG Entrance Exam 2018 - MD/MS and DM/MCh
|NA
| October 26th, 2018
(Admit card on November 14th, 2018)
|December 12th, 2018