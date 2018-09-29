To help you keep tabs on all the important notifications, we’ve created an event calendar for October 2018. It has all the important dates you’ll need when giving UPSC, SSC, banking and other public sector exams. Know about the dates of expected notifications, the last dates to submit online applications, the dates of the exams, and more. We even have result dates wherever possible.

October 2018 exams & jobs event calendar

Examination Date of notification Last date to apply Exam date
JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt NA October 1st, 2018 January 6th to 20th, 2019
(Results on January 31st, 2019)
UGC NET December 2018 NA October 1st, 2018 December 19th to 23rd, 2018 
(Results on January 10th, 2019)
UPSC S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 12th, 2018 October 5th, 2018 December 5th, 2018
IBPS CRP RRB VII - Main (Office Assistant) June 7th, 2018 July 2nd, 2018 October 7th, 2018
IBPS IBPS PO 2018 Preliminary January 16th, 2018 (Admit card released on September 28th, 2018) October 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st, 2018
JIPMER PG Entrance Exam 2018 - MD/MS and DM/MCh NA October 26th, 2018
(Admit card on November 14th, 2018) 		December 12th, 2018