Two-thousand two-hundred and ninety-five Indians have been evacuated from Iran amid the conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Two-hundred and ninety-two Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi on board a special flight from the Iranian city of Mashhad at 3.30 am on Tuesday as part of Operation Sindhu, said ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Another flight with 290 Indians and one Sri Lankan citizen had arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 7.15 pm on Monday.

The first evacuation flight arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. This was followed by a series of special flights.

A group of 161 Indian citizens evacuated from Israel arrived in New Delhi on a special flight on Tuesday morning.

Separately, an Indian Air Force aircraft on Tuesday morning brought back to New Delhi 165 Indians who were evacuated from Israel.

Both flights arrived from Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The first batch of 160 persons had left Israel for Jordan on Sunday, PTI reported. The second batch of 443 Indians were evacuated from Israel on Monday through the country's borders with Jordan and Egypt, according to the news agency.

The latest round of the conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites, in Iran with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

On Sunday, the United States joined Israel’s war against Iran. US President Donald Trump had said that the country carried out a “very successful attack” on Iranian nuclear sites of Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan.

The continued attacks had led to concerns of a wider conflict in the region.

On Monday, Trump claimed that Iran and Israel had agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire after 12 days of hostilities.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi initially said that there had been no agreement on a ceasefire. However, he added minutes later that the Iranian military operation “continued until the very last minute ”, till 4 am local time.

Iranian state-run Press TV channel said at 7.49 am local time that the ceasefire had taken effect .