Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of a new special edition model of its cruiser motorcycle, the Suzuki Intruder, for the festive season. Available in both carburetted and fuel-injected models, the special edition models have been named the Suzuki Intruder SP and Intruder FI SP, similar to the Gixxer series.

Subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motorcycle India’s cruiser motorcycle is currently the only one in its price range to feature ABS and FI systems. The new bikes have been introduced for the festive season, and are priced at Rs. 1.0 lakh and Rs. 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Additionally, there’s also a new Matte Black colour option, along with a Candy Sanoma Red accent for the special edition Suzuki Intruder.

The Suzuki Intruder SP and SP FI see no mechanical changes and continue to be powered a 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine, which is borrowed from the Gixxer range. The motor is tuned to produce a maximum of 14bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14Nm at 6000 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Like the standard model, the SP variants will also come equipped with Anti- Lock Brake System (ABS) and the Fuel Injection will offer a better riding experience.

The Intruder is equipped with projector headlamps with LED position lights, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED tail-lamp, sharp twin exhaust, and twin seat setup with a bucket-style seat for the rider. It also comes with black alloy wheels, equipped with disc brakes at both ends and a single channel ABS setup for the front disc brake. The Intruder gets telescopic front forks and Swing Arm Type mono-shock suspension at the rear.