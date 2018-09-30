Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable application process for around 55,000 positions will come to an end today and no further extension will be provided by the Commission. Candidates who have not yet applied need to hurry up before the application process comes to a halt today. Earlier, the last day for application was extended from September 17th to September 30th.

Candidates can apply for the GD Constable position on the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates need to register at the new SSC website first. The one-time registration will need a mobile number for OTP, email ID for verification, photo ID, information on 10th class examination, and a scanned copy of passport size photograph, among others.

The Commission, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 54,953 positions of Constables in BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country. The candidates will have to go through a physical examination, a written examination and a medical test as part of the recruitment process.

Here is how to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 exam:

After registration, click on ‘Apply’ on the SSC home page. Click on ‘Constable-GD’ tab. Click on ‘Apply’ against Constable GD examination. Follow the process and click on submit after carefully filling in the application. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

The original notification from the Commission had stated that the application process was supposed to begin on July 21st, but due to technical glitches with the new SSC website, the application date was postponed to July 24th. The glitches could not be resolved and on July 28th, the Commission released a notification stating that the application process would be re-initiated on August 17th.