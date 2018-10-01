It was only recently that TVS made headlines for crossing the one lakh sales milestone with its newly launched NTorq 125 scooter. And now the Hosur based vehicle manufacturer is in the news again for another blockbuster scooter, the TVS Jupiter. Launched around five years ago, the Jupiter is currently the second best-selling scooter after the Honda Activa.

Now with the festive season around the corner, an upgrade for the popular model has been spotted by many. According to a Financial Express report, the new edition will be dubbed ‘TVS Jupiter Grande edition’ and the company has already reportedly dispatched these new variants to its dealerships. Of course, as is the case with most festive season upgrades, the Jupiter Grande edition gains some features over the standard model and looks more premium than the latter.

Speaking of changes, the new Jupiter Grande gets a full LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a conventional unit. LED headlights are slowly becoming the norm, with AHO requirement in place after BS4 implementation. Another update is the semi-digital instrument cluster and a subtle amount of chrome on the front fender, making the Grande edition look elegant.

The new TVS Jupiter Grande has been snapped in a new bluish green colour option and the new shade is expected to be limited just to the new model. Apart from that, all other features from the standard model are expected to be carried forward on the Grande edition.

Mechanically, there won’t be any changes. The new model will get power from the same 109.7cc engine that powers the standard model. The engine is good for developing power and torque outputs of 8bhp and 8Nm, respectively.

There is speculation that the company might offer an optional front disc brake for better stopping power. The scooter otherwise gets an external fuel fill along with a USB charging in the boot, features that are a big plus point when it comes to convenience.

In terms of pricing, the Jupiter Grande edition is expected to be launched in India in the coming days at roughly Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom). With the new edition, the TVS Jupiter will challenge the likes of the Honda Activa 5G, Hero Duet and Yamaha Fascino.