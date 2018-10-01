Modern messaging on smartphone devices, also referred as chatting, is one of the go-to modes of communication for almost everyone. Whatsapp, popular messaging app owned by Facebook, accounts for a lion’s share chatting app users. Since its launch and with several years of incremental upgrades, Whatsapp had succeeded in providing a platform that was highly convenient and appealing. But that shall change soon, as the company is mulling over introducing advertisement on the platform.

Reports are making rounds that WhatsApp will start pushing advertisements to start making profits from the platform. WABetaInfo has even said that the company has been testing the new version that will show ads in the Stories section for iOS devices. The ads will be shown in a similar fashion as they are done on Instagram, i.e. as content in the form of stories.

How ads will work on WhatsApp?

After viewing a certain number of statuses, WhatsApp might show an Ad. https://t.co/Ib4RkVCDmh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 27, 2018

Moreover these advertisements will be targeted to an individual, which means Facebook will be using individuals’ private data and suggest ads accordingly. This is concerning as third party businesses and even governments could access this very private data.

Deccan Chronicle in a report said that Facebook is currently developing an analytics system that will let advertisers gather data and hone the content accordingly. Therefore, users will see ads according to the topics they chat on WhatsApp, and over the course of time the ads will become more specific to what users talk about frequently.

To recall, WhatsApp co-founders Brian Acton and Jan Koum left the company after Facebook had pushed forward the idea of advertisement on the platform. WhatsApp was originally conceived to be an ad-free messenger platform. However, Facebook has been looking to earn profits off the platform, considering its one of the most downloaded messaging apps in both the iOS and Android universe.