Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is expected to release the answer keys for the SCT Police Constable Civil and/or equivalent positions very soon, according to multiple reports. The answer keys, once released, can be downloaded from the official website, tslprb.in. The process of raising objections will be revealed with the release of the answer keys.

TSLPRB had conducted the preliminary exam for the SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent on September 30th and the hall ticket for the exam was released on September 20th. TSLPRB has a track record of releasing the answer keys within a week after conducting the exam and is expected to do the same for this exam.

The TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies for Stipend Cadet Trainee (SCT) PC Civil and/or equivalent positions on May 31st this year. The vacancies are distributed in 10 districts of Telangana, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.

Candidates who clear the Prelim exam and qualify for the physical tests will be informed about the dates for downloading the Intimation Letter with details of the venue, date and time for the physical tests.