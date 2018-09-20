The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the SCT Police Constable Civil or Equivalent written examination today, September 20th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Telangana PC exam can download their hall tickets from the official webiste, tslprb.in.

The TS Police Constable admit cards or hall tickets will be available on the official website until September 28th. The TSLPRB SCT Police Constable exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30th.

The TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies for Stipend Cadet Trainee (SCT) PC Civil and/or equivalent positions on May 31st this year. The vacancies are distributed in 10 districts of Telangana, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.

Candidates must take a print-out of the hall ticket and paste (not staple) a passport-sized photograph at the designated place on it, without which the hall ticket is not valid. Candidates who are unable to download their TS PC hall tickets will have to send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact the board on the following phone numbers:

9393711110 or 9391005006

How to download TSLPRB SCT PC hall ticket