National Institute of Open School (NIOS) will be conducting the 10th and 12th class theory exam from October 6th and it has released the admit card for the exams today, October 1st. All students who have registered to appear in the October-November NIOS 10th and 12th exam can download the admit card from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in

The NIOS will be conducting the theory examination for both the classes from October 6th to November 5th. The Secondary (10th) exam will start from October 8th and will go on until November 5th, and the Senior Secondary (12th) exam will start from October 6th and will end on November 5th. The detailed timetable can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to download NIOS 10th and 12th admit card:

Log in to the NIOS official website. Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button on the home page. Enter the Enrollment number and select the admit card type and and click on Submit. The hall ticket will be displayed, which needs to be printed out.

The practical exam for the NIOS is already underway and the last practical exam for both the classes is on October 5th. The NIOS is expected to declare the result of the exam 6 weeks after the examination process is finished.