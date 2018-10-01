Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the application process for the direct recruitment for various UP government departments. The candidates can go through the official notification for the direct recruitment and apply for the same at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The total number of vacancy is more than 2,400.

The application process started today, October 1st, and the last day to apply for the same is November 1st. The last day to pay the application fees is October 29th. Candidates need to first register at the UPPSC website, then pay the application fee and then fill the application form.

Here is how to apply for the UPPSC direct recruitment 2018:

Visit the official website of UPPSC. Click on ‘Click here to Apply’ link on the home for the direct recruitment. Click on ‘Apply’ button against the recruitment. Click on the ‘Registration’ button against the position the candidate wants to apply. Follow the registration process. A payment link will get activated the next day which can be used to pay the application fee. After the application fee, an application link will get activate the next day which must be used to fill the application form and submit.

The details of all the vacancies and the eligibility criteria for all the positions can be accessed in the official notification. The bulk of vacancy is in the Provincial Medical and Health Service department for the position of Allopathic Medical Officer Grade I which has 2,354 positions.