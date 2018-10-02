After much speculation, Huawei has finally announced the Y9 smart phone for 2019. The smart phone has now gone official, and it is the successor to the Huawei Y9, the 2018 model, that was launched earlier this year. In terms of what’s new with this upgrade, Y9 gets the chipset boost with the more powerful Kirin 710 SoC compared to previous generation model.

While the pricing for new model is yet to be announced, the company has confirmed that the smart phone will be available in the market starting mid-October this year, reports NDTV Gadgets. The phone also boasts of a Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology along with dual cameras on the front and back.

The NDTV Gadget further went on to add that the new smart phone is aimed at the young generation “who favours gaming, photography, and entertainment”, citing Huawei. Notably, the Huawei Y9 may also launch as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus in the Chinese market. To recall, the Huawei Y9, the 2018 model, is already available in China as Enjoy 8 Plus.

This speculation was further corroborated by popular tipster Evan Blass who leaked some of the specifications of the alleged Enjoy 9 Plus in a tweet. Blass speculated that the China variant will run EMUI 8.2 and sport a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display. It will pack the same Octa-core 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset will reportedly be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus: 6.5" TFT LCD @ 1080 x 2340, Kirin 710 octa, 6GB/128GB, 13MP+2MP/16MP+2MP, 4000mAh, EMUI 8.2. pic.twitter.com/10uZkWOaoZ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 30, 2018

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch FullView Display with a 3D curved design. It is powered by the Kirin 710 processor and comes with AI Power 7.0. As mentioned before the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also sports a dual camera setup at the front, with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Both the camera setups are claimed to come with some AI-based features.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology that is claimed to unlock the smart phone in 0.3 seconds. The upgraded fingerprint technology also includes fingerprint navigation that enables users to manage all the notifications with one key.