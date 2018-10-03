The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit card for the PRT recruitment Tier-II exams/skill tests which are scheduled for the next several days. Candidates who have applied for the DSSSB PRT 2018 exam and whose Tier II exams are scheduled until October 11th can download their admit cards from the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

The DSSSB PRT admit cards have been released for candidates whose exams are scheduled on October 4th, October 5th, October 8th, October 9th, October 10th, and October 11th. The DSSSB is conducting the PRT exam for the recruitment to 4,336 teacher vacancies spread across various Delhi Municipal Schools.

DSSSB has been conducting the PRT exam since August and the exam is scheduled to be conducted through the month of October. The notification for the recruitment drive was released on June 26th this year, and the application process was conducted in the month of July.

Here is how to download the DSSSB PRT Tier-II Admit Card: