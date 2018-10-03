SSC CGL Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the SSC CGL exam
Test your preparation for the SSC CGL exam by attempting selected questions based on previous years’ SSC CGL papers.
Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.
Logical reasoning
1. In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.
Power : Watt : : ? : ?
(A) Pressure : Newton
(B) Force : Pascal
(C) Resistance : Mho
(D) Work : Joule
Ans: D
2. In the following question, select the odd letters from the given alternatives.
(A) NPR
(B) TVW
(C) FHJ
(D) KMO
Ans: B
3. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.
I. Ropped
II. Roster
III. Roasted
IV. Road
V. Roller
(A) 35412
(B) 45312
(C) 34512
(D) 43512
Ans: D
General awareness
4. At what rate does the Reserve Bank of India borrow money from commercial banks?
(A) Bank Rate
(B) Repo Rate
(C) Reverse Repo Rate
(D) Statutory Liquidity Rate
Ans: C
5. Who was the son of Chandragupta Maurya?
(A) Bindusara
(B) Ashoka
(C) Chandragupta II
(D) Binbsara
Ans: A
6. Which one of the following is a bad Thermal Conductor?
(A) Aluminium
(B) Copper
(C) Glass
(D) Silver
Ans: C
Quantitative aptitude
7. A solid sphere of diameter 17.5 cm is cut into two equal halves. What will be the increase (in cm2) in the total surface area?
(A) 289
(B) 361.5
(C) 481.25
(D) 962.5
Ans: C
8. The average of 17 results is 60. If the average of first 9 results is 57 and that of the last 9 results is 65, then what will be the value of 9th result?
(A) 39
(B) 78
(C) 117
(D) 156
Ans: B
9. A person lent a certain sum of money at 5% per annum simple interest and in 15 years the interest amounted to Rs 250 less than the sum lent. What was the sum lent (in Rs)?
(A) 1000
(B) 1500
(C) 2400
(D) 3000
Ans: A
English
10. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best fits in the blank.
The higher you climb, the more difficult it _______ to breathe.
(A) became
(B) becomes
(C) has become
(D) is becoming
Ans: B