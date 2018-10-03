Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Power : Watt : : ? : ?

(A) Pressure : Newton

(B) Force : Pascal

(C) Resistance : Mho

(D) Work : Joule

Ans: D

2. In the following question, select the odd letters from the given alternatives.

(A) NPR

(B) TVW

(C) FHJ

(D) KMO

Ans: B

3. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

I. Ropped

II. Roster

III. Roasted

IV. Road

V. Roller

(A) 35412

(B) 45312

(C) 34512

(D) 43512

Ans: D

General awareness

4. At what rate does the Reserve Bank of India borrow money from commercial banks?

(A) Bank Rate

(B) Repo Rate

(C) Reverse Repo Rate

(D) Statutory Liquidity Rate

Ans: C

5. Who was the son of Chandragupta Maurya?

(A) Bindusara

(B) Ashoka

(C) Chandragupta II

(D) Binbsara

Ans: A

6. Which one of the following is a bad Thermal Conductor?

(A) Aluminium

(B) Copper

(C) Glass

(D) Silver

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. A solid sphere of diameter 17.5 cm is cut into two equal halves. What will be the increase (in cm2) in the total surface area?

(A) 289

(B) 361.5

(C) 481.25

(D) 962.5

Ans: C

8. The average of 17 results is 60. If the average of first 9 results is 57 and that of the last 9 results is 65, then what will be the value of 9th result?

(A) 39

(B) 78

(C) 117

(D) 156

Ans: B

9. A person lent a certain sum of money at 5% per annum simple interest and in 15 years the interest amounted to Rs 250 less than the sum lent. What was the sum lent (in Rs)?

(A) 1000

(B) 1500

(C) 2400

(D) 3000

Ans: A

English

10. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best fits in the blank.

The higher you climb, the more difficult it _______ to breathe.

(A) became

(B) becomes

(C) has become

(D) is becoming