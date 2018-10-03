The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam, has been conducting registration for the MP Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 and the last day to apply for the High School TET is October 5th. All candidates who have not yet applied for the same need to do as soon as possible at peb.mponline.gov.in. The last day to apply for the Middle School TET 2018 is October 12th.

Vyapam Board released the notification in September and the application process for the High School TET started on September 11th. The Board will conduct the MP High School TET from December 29th, 2018. The last day to pay the application fee after the registration is October 6th.

MP TET 2018 exam will have two papers. The first paper will be held on December 29th from 9 am to 11:30 am. The second paper will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates must report to the exam centre at least an hour before the scheduled time of the exam.

Here is how to apply for the MP TET 2018: