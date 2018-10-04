Haryana’s MDU declared cleanest government university by HRD Ministry

Maharashi Dayanand University, Haryana, has received the tag of Cleanest Government University.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the “Swachh Campus rankings” under various categories.

The rankings were decided on the basis of a survey under the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign.

Under the category Cleanest Residential Campuses of Private Universities, Symbiosis International University, Pune, came first.

Meanwhile, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore has been ranked the Cleanest Technical Institution.

Cabinet approves establishment of National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation in Sehore District

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) in the Sehore District (Bhopal-Sehore highway).

Initially, the NIMHR was put forward to be set this up in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, but there has been a slight change in the location.

NIMHR will be the first of its kind in the country in the area of mental health rehabilitation.

It will serve as a recommending body, which will suggest models or protocols for effective rehabilitation of people suffering from mental illnesses.

India, ADB sign $150 million loan agreement for India’s first Global Skills Park in Madhya Pradesh

Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India have signed a $150 million loan agreement to establish a Global Skills Park (GSP) in Madhya Pradesh.

This will be the first multi-skills park in India.

Its aim is to enhance the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state and create a more skilled workforce.

Cabinet approves increased MSP for Rabi Crops of 2018-19 season

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all Rabi crops for the 2018-19 season to be marketed in 2019-20 season.

The initiative will give an additional return to the farmers of Rs. 62,635 crore.

This will be achieved by increasing MSP of notified crops to at least 50% return over cost of production.

India, ADB sign $240 million loan agreement for safe drinking water service in West Bengal

The government of India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $240 million loan agreement for providing safe and sustainable drinking water in West Bengal.

This will benefit around 1.65 million people in three districts of the state affected by arsenic, fluoride and salinity.

Odisha government launches own food security scheme

The Odisha government has launched the state’s own food security scheme to cover the poor.

As per the provisions of the scheme, 25 lakh people who have been left out of the benefits of the National Food Security Act will get 5kg rice per month for one rupee.

The government will spend Rs. 442 crore per year to implement the scheme.

SBI reduces ATM withdrawal limit on classic debit cards

State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the daily withdrawal limit on its classic debit cards to Rs. 20,000 from the existing limit of Rs. 40,000.

There is no change in the daily withdrawal limits on other cards.

The new limit will be effective from October 31st, 2018.

The decision to reduce the withdrawal limit on these cards was taken to check fraudulent transactions.

