The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the registration for the December 2018 Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on Thursday, October 4th. All candidates who are interested in appearing for the CPT exam can apply at icaiexam.icai.org.

The last date to apply for the ICAI CPT December 2018 exam is November 1st but the registration will attract a late fee if registered after October 25th. The exam is set to be conducted on December 16th, 2018.

The candidate must have cleared the 12th exam to be eligible to appear for the CPT exam. The candidate must have at least registered for if not already switched over to the common proficiency course on or before June 30th, 2017 and should have revalidated their registration.

The CPT exam will be pencil and paper based and objective in nature and can be given in either Hindi or English language. The exam will be held in two sessions. The first will be on Fundamentals of Accounting and Mercantile Law and will be conducted from 10:30 to 12:30 pm. The second session from 2 pm to 4 pm will test the candidates on General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude.

Here is how to register for the ICAI CA CPT December 2018 exam:

Log in to the ICAI CA website. Hover the cursor on the Register/Login button on the home page. Enter the log-in credentials if already registered. If not, click on ‘New Registration’. Follow the process to apply for the CPT December 2018 exam.

The exam will be held in 196 cities in India and five international centres i.e. Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat. The details of the centres, eligibility criteria, and application process can be accessed in the official CPT notification.