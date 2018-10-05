HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 7.1 at its event held in London yesterday. The phone boasts a great new display, the Snapdragon 636 and Android One functionality, with upgrade to Android Pie soon.

What’s clear by looking at the phone is that it sports a large notch at the front, to accommodate the camera and ear-piece. In addition, the phone has a rear fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port and a MicroSD slot that can take cards of up to 400GB.

Nokia 7.1 Specs

On the rear is a dual camera setup consisting of a large aperture 12MP main camera and secondary 5MP depth sensor. The main camera has two-face detection, fast autofocus and fast shutter speed, the company claims. Camera effects include HDR and bokeh, and there is pro camera functionality so that you can control white balance, ISO, aperture and shutter speed. The Nokia 7.1 gets an 8MP camera on the front.

However, the main highlight of the Nokia 7.1 is its display, dubbed PureDisplay. It sports a full HD+, 5.84-inch screen, the same display as the Nokia 6 Plus, but amped up for the new phone. The display, the company says, is supported by a “16-bit internal HDR processing pipeline”, which boosts any SD content to HD content in real time.

The Nokia 7.1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile processor, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64G of internal storage. And rounding up the specs list is an integrated 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 7.1 price and availability

HMD Global opens pre-orders of the Nokia 7.1 today, October 5th, for the European market, and next week for the rest of the world. European customers will be able to buy the Nokia 7.1 starting this month, and in the UK it will be on shelves on October 17th. The Nokia 7.1 price starts at 299 euros (299 GBP in the UK), and the high-end variant will retail for 349 euros.

The Nokia 7.1 will come in two colour options, Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel, and will be one of the first devices to get an upgrade to Android Pie.