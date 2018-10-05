Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today, on October 5th, released the exam date and venue details for candidates who are scheduled to give the Group D level 1 exam until October 26th. Candidates who do not find the details of their exam can assume that their exam is scheduled after October 29th, details for which will be released on October 18th.

RRB has been conducting Group D level 1 exam since September 17th. The first batch of exam details were released on September 7th for candidates scheduled from September 17th to October 16. After multiple postponements, RRB released second batch of schedule today.

Here is how to check RRB Group D level 1 exam details:

Click on this direct link to access Candidate log-in page for Group D exam. Enter the Registration number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and the captcha code and click on ‘Login’ button. The exam details, if released, will be displayed. SC/ST candidates can also download their free train pass to reach the exam venue from the page.

The admit card for the exam will be available in the same page four days prior to the scheduled date. Around 2 crore candidates have applied for the Group D exam.

The RRB had released the notification for the Group D exam for more than 60 thousand vacancies in February along with around 25 thousand Group C vacancies. The Group C stage 1 exams were conducted in the month of August and September in which around 45 lakh candidates had appeared.